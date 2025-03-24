Mookie Betts wife Brianna flexes Dodgers star's insane Nike sneakers closet in selfie
Mookie Betts has the kind of smile that lights up the room.
Unfortunately for him and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the star outfielder and Swiss Army Knife positional player has been dealing with a mystery stomach illness that has seen him lose 23 pounds from his listed weight and continues to keep him out of the lineup.
Off the field, however, Betts still has a truly magnificent life in LA, where the Dodgers are the current kings of La La Land thanks to their World Series championship last season, downing the hated New York Yankees in the process. His wife, Brianna, has been there every step along the way, and nonchalantly flexed his insane sneakers collection in a closet full of every pair of Nikes imaginable, with some probably worth a staggering amount of cash.
That makes sense given the 32-year-old offensive spark has had a deal with the Jordan brand since 2016, and that coincides nicely with his 12-year, $365 million deal with the Dodgers. But even then, this man cave is bonkers.
Always fashionable, Mrs. Betts rocks a green cardigan sweater with a white top underneath and flowy black pants in a casual Instagram Stories selfie, with the caption, "Happy Monday!"
That is a massive closet for just kicks and a sneakerhead's dream come true. If that's just his kicks den, what do their master closets look like?
As far that mystery illness, Betts is frustrated that he's still sidelined.
"My body's just kind of eating itself," Betts said in a quote that went viral over the weekend. "It's hard to not fuel it. And so every time, literally, every time, I fuel my body, I throw up."
Hopefully his wife showing off the world's greatest sneakerheads closet means he's feeling better and can join the team again as their regular season resumes after the Dodgers' amazing adventures in Japan on Thurs., March 27 against the Detroit Tigers.