Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts caught giggling during President Trump's speech
It is a well-established tradition that sports champions visit the sitting president at the White House.
The Los Angeles Dodgers received that special invite, and President Donald Trump honored the reigning World Series champs today after their dramatic weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies, losing two of three after a dramatic 8-7 game highlighted by a Nick Castellano go-ahead Grand Slam home run, which wasn't a good omen for today's stock market. (If you didn't know, when the Phillies right fielder hits a dinger, bad things happen.)
One of the big takeaways from the Dodgers' White House appearance, other than 6-foot-4 Shohei Ohtani being extremely tall, is that the team definitely enjoyed their 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue experience.
For the MLB's most marquee name Ohtani, he and fellow baseball superstar Mookie Betts might have been having a little too much fun. Like two school boys not paying attention to the teacher, Ohtani turns to Betts and whatever is said leads to both of them laughing, while the rest of the team is closely listening to President Trump's speech. You can find the clip here, but be mindful of the explicit language.
Besides causing mischief, Ohtani got his photo taken next to the framed portrait of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office after meeting President Trump individually.
"It's a great honor," President Trump said about meeting Ohtani. "You're an amazing athlete and person."
President Trump also joked during his speech, that Ohtani, who hopes to return to the mound sometime this season, that it's "scary to a lot of people" the thought that the 30 year old could only get better.
For every other MLB team, that's scary indeed.