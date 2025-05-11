The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar and National League MVP gives his wife and new mom a shoutout with their daughter for Mother’s Day.

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) and his wife Mamiko Tanaka attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (17) and his wife Mamiko Tanaka attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka just celebrated their first child together on April 19. Now, they are celebrating their first Mother’s Day where the MVP shared the most adorable photo with his wife and new baby girl.

The couple first announced the birth of their daughter with a heartfelt note.

Ohtani, 30, missed two games for the birth of his daughter and is back in full force for the first-place and defending World Series champion Dodgers.

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts
Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts before Game 3 of the World Series / Brianna Betts/Instagram

Tanaka and Ohtani announced their stunning marriage back in February of 2024, and while they have remained private, she’s been more public like when she posed for photos with Dodgers fans.

On Sunday, Ohtani posted all three of their hands together and wrote to his wife, “Happy Mother’s Day 🌹“

LOOK: 6-foot-4 Shohei Ohtani towers over alleged 6-foot-3 Donald Trump at White House visit

That baby is definitely going to have some good athlete genes with dad and mom, who was a baller in her own right as a professional basketball player in Japan.

Ohtani and the Dodgers play on Mother’s Day on the road at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Happy Mother’s Day to Mamiko Tanaka, and to all the moms out there.

Shohei Ohtani, Mamiko Tanaka
@shoheiohtani/Instagram

