Shohei Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko Tanaka just celebrated their first child together on April 19. Now, they are celebrating their first Mother’s Day where the MVP shared the most adorable photo with his wife and new baby girl.
The couple first announced the birth of their daughter with a heartfelt note.
Ohtani, 30, missed two games for the birth of his daughter and is back in full force for the first-place and defending World Series champion Dodgers.
RELATED: Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka?
Tanaka and Ohtani announced their stunning marriage back in February of 2024, and while they have remained private, she’s been more public like when she posed for photos with Dodgers fans.
On Sunday, Ohtani posted all three of their hands together and wrote to his wife, “Happy Mother’s Day 🌹“
LOOK: 6-foot-4 Shohei Ohtani towers over alleged 6-foot-3 Donald Trump at White House visit
That baby is definitely going to have some good athlete genes with dad and mom, who was a baller in her own right as a professional basketball player in Japan.
Ohtani and the Dodgers play on Mother’s Day on the road at the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Happy Mother’s Day to Mamiko Tanaka, and to all the moms out there.
