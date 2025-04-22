Olympic champs Simone Biles, Rebeca Andrade hang at Real Madrid match
Simone Biles isn’t slowing down from her jetsetter lifestyle. And she’s partying it up with friends along the way.
On Sunday, April 20, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist attended the Real Madrid soccer match, during which, Real Madrid faced off against the Athletic Club of Bilbao — and won the game 1-0. She attended the game with fellow Olympic gold medal gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who represents Brazil. According to a social media post from Inside Gym, this was the first time Biles had ever attended a professional soccer match in person.
Andrade looked fly rocking an Emirates Club jersey, while Biles wore a black shirt covered with a brown leather jacket.
Both gymnasts were in town for the Laureus World Sports Awards, where Biles won the Sportswoman of the Year Award for the fourth time. “I won this Award for the first time in 2017 and Laureus has been a part of my story since then, and I share their belief that sport has the power to change the world,” Biles said of her win. “That might be a little girl watching someone like me on television and deciding she can do it, too. Or it could be the incredible work Laureus Sport for Good has undertaken for the past 25 years, all over the world.”
Andrade also won big at the Laureus World Sports Awards. The Brazilian gymnast won the Comeback of the Year Award. This came after she had momentarily considered quitting gymnastics after suffering her third ACL tear in four years. However, last year, she competed in her third Olympics in Paris, and earned a gold medal, two silvers, and a bronze. These feats made her the most decorated Brazilian Olympian of all time, and spawned a viral moment in which Biles and Jordan Chiles were photographed bowing to Andrade on the podium.
Birds of a winning feather flock together.
