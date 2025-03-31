The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles shows off the 'Beetlejuice'-like ‘dog room’ in her new mansion

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the homes.

Alex Gonzalez

Everything is bigger in Texas, especially the houses. Over the past month, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been settling into their mansion in Spring, Texas. And now, it’s time for their dogs to get settled in too.

Simone Biles
On Monday, March 31, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist took to her Instagram Story to show off the dog’s new digs. Biles and the Chicago Bears safety are the pawrents of two french bulldogs — Lilo and Rambo. Upon entering the home, Rambo appeared amazed by how big the house was. Evidently, the dogs get their own room in the house, as evidenced by a photo in Biles’ story.

Rambo is seen in a corner of the house containing a black-and-white pattern on a shelf, reminiscent of Beetlejuice’s signature garments. The dogs also have a set-up for two bowls, containing the same pattern. 

While this room is likely bigger than most standard-sized apartments, Lilo and Rambo are going to need to enjoy all the extra space they have for now. According to a story shared by Owens, a new family member will be joining the bunch. A Doberman, to be exact!

Home is where the heart is — and where the dogs are, of course!

