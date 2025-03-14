Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens rock country chic fits for Texas birthday festivities
Simone Biles has had an incredible year, but now, it’s time to ring in a new chapter. On Friday, March 14, Biles celebrated her 28th birthday, and by her side is her loving husband Jonathan Owens, who is matching her energy for festivities.
RELATED: Simone Biles, hubby Jonathan Owens share completed mansion selfie after many delays
All day, Biles has been sharing photos to her Instagram Story from friends, family, and fellow Olympians wishing her a happy birthday. While many of these throwbacks highlight special moments, it looks like she’s about to hit the town to create more memories. In a mirror selfie shared to Biles’ story, — which appears to have been taken in real time — the two are dressed in fabulous Texas fashion.
The Chicago Bears safety is wearing a black button down shirt, matching pants, boots, and a cowboy hat. The Olympic gymnast is the star of the show here, with a sleeveless cow print crop top and white denim mini skirt, hightop boots, and a brown cowboy hat.
There’s no telling what these two are getting into tonight, but as Biles’ followers are aware, we can expect to live vicariously through her story as the events of the night unfold.
RELATED: Jonathan Owens' reaction to Simone Biles' sheer premiere dress says it all
Everything is bigger in Texas, from the fashions to the festivities.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter