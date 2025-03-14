The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens rock country chic fits for Texas birthday festivities

The Olympic gymnast had an incredible year, and she's on track for a thrilling 28th chapter.

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles greets husband and Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field.
Simone Biles has had an incredible year, but now, it’s time to ring in a new chapter. On Friday, March 14, Biles celebrated her 28th birthday, and by her side is her loving husband Jonathan Owens, who is matching her energy for festivities.

Simone Biles 2024
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

All day, Biles has been sharing photos to her Instagram Story from friends, family, and fellow Olympians wishing her a happy birthday. While many of these throwbacks highlight special moments, it looks like she’s about to hit the town to create more memories. In a mirror selfie shared to Biles’ story, — which appears to have been taken in real time — the two are dressed in fabulous Texas fashion.

The Chicago Bears safety is wearing a black button down shirt, matching pants, boots, and a cowboy hat. The Olympic gymnast is the star of the show here, with a sleeveless cow print crop top and white denim mini skirt, hightop boots, and a brown cowboy hat.

Simone Biles / Instagram
There’s no telling what these two are getting into tonight, but as Biles’ followers are aware, we can expect to live vicariously through her story as the events of the night unfold.

Everything is bigger in Texas, from the fashions to the festivities.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens 2025
Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American gymnast Simone Biles (right) and her husband NFL player Jonathan Owens walk off the court following a game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

