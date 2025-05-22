Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany put their kids through crazy-looking obstacle course
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes are full of adorable family moments with their three kids as dad is in his Kansas City Chiefs offseason.
The family first had a theme park adventure where son Bronze, 2, wasn’t too happy meeting Mickey Mouse, while daughter Sterling, 4, gave a Disney princess a mean girl look. Patrick also crushed the family with his elite shorts outfit while taking on the adventure.
They had a fun-looking Easter where they showed off the first public family photo of baby girl Golden, and then again for the golf tournament Patrick hosted in Las Vegas where he had a special moment with his new daughter.
Having kids running around and a third not far off from crawling, the parents are always in “go” mode. Creating a giant obstacle course on your indoor home basketball court seems like an amazing way for the parents and the kids to have fun together while wearing the little ones out.
Brittany posted a video on Instagram Stories with Sterling and Bronze going through it, and she wrote, “We working out here 🤣 @patrickmahomes.”
First Sterling hit up the soccer goal kick.
Then hitting the ball off the tee where she crushed a line drive while dad was yelling “eye on the ball,” and Brittany exclaiming “Holy!” after her hit.
And it was off to the mat tunnel where she stalled out for a bit and caught her breath.
Then it was Bronze’s turn where he started on a big inflatable bounce house with a slide.
And off to where he scored a goal as well.
Finally, it was his turn off the tee where he one-handed cave man chopped the tee down in a hilarious moment.
Dad at one point made his cameo on camera as well.
There you have it: The Mahomes family obstacle course.
