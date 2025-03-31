Brittany Mahomes shows off Patrick in awesome dad moment with kids Bronze, Sterling
The offseason means lots of workouts and some dad time for Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. His wife Brittany Mahomes shared the most adorable photo of the three-time Super Bowl champion and his kids from the weekend.
The 29-year-old Patrick has been getting after it in the gym since losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. He also was 4-year-old daughter Sterling’s spotter as she impressed on her toddler bench press machine.
The quarterback, his wife, Sterling and son Bronze, 2, recently also hit up a Kansas City Current soccer game — a team they own — with the kids adorably matching.
While the kids weren’t in matching fits for Disney on Ice on Sunday, it was an equally adorable scene as Sterling rocked a Princess Elsa look from Frozen and Bronze chilled in his T-shirt just like his dad Patrick, but he got to sit on dad’s lap. Brittany wrote, “Disney on Ice yesterday and Bronze had the best seat in the house 🤣🤣.”
That’s too cute.
When he’s not with his oldest kids, Patrick makes sure he’s not forgetting baby Golden Raye’s breast milk on trips. Golden is also Brittany’s “fave workout partner” and has posed for a selfie with mom.
Patrick and Brittany have been together since high school in Texas, but married in 2022. They have the three kids and just celebrated their wedding anniversary where Patrick went all out for his wife.
But Sunday was all about dad and his kids.