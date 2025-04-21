Phillies star Bryce Harper's wife reveals tearjerker reaction to gender reveal at-bat
Bryce Harper's personality has really blossomed as a Philadelphia Phillies superstar.
Beloved by the City of Brotherly Love, the 32-year-old Las Vegas native turned adopted Philly son, who has been on a tear lately, had a unique way of having a gender reveal for their fourth child by having teammate Trey Turner hand him a custom blue bat, which made it clear that he and his wife Kayla were having a boy.
Kayla and her two-time NL MVP slugger husband shared what happened behind the scenes, and by far the best moment is Kay's emotional reaction full of heartwarming tears.
"Baby BOY Harper coming 2025 ," Mrs. Harper wrote on the shared Instagram post.
"We wanted to be surprised and find out together, so we recruited Trea for some help. The doctor texted him the news and he was given two bats—one pink, one blue. Right before Bryce’s first at-bat, Trea gave him the bat that matched the baby’s gender. We’re so excited to add another boy to the family to even us out."
The couple have Krew, 5, Brooklyn, 4, and Kamyrn, who just turned 1.
While ESPN sports betting personality Erin Dolan is the most famous Phillies WAG, it's clear that the rest of the wives and girlfriends that support the Fightin' Phils are extremely close.
The gender at-bat reveal also seemed to be good luck for Harper, who has been on a tear lately as the Phillies battle the New York Mets and fellow superstar Juan Soto for first place in the NL East, sitting two games behind their bitter up-the-95 rivals.
For Phillies fans, they hope baby No. 4 brings the team and the Harpers more good luck!
