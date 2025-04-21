The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Phillies star Bryce Harper's wife reveals tearjerker reaction to gender reveal at-bat

If you thought the Philadelphia Phillies star slugger's unique gender reveal was cool, wait until you see his wife Kayla's amazing emotional reaction.

Matthew Graham

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bryce Harper's personality has really blossomed as a Philadelphia Phillies superstar.

Beloved by the City of Brotherly Love, the 32-year-old Las Vegas native turned adopted Philly son, who has been on a tear lately, had a unique way of having a gender reveal for their fourth child by having teammate Trey Turner hand him a custom blue bat, which made it clear that he and his wife Kayla were having a boy.

RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan goes geeky Phillies casual fit in bf Alec Bohm's home opener

Bryce Harper
Apr 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first base Bryce Harper (3) at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Kayla and her two-time NL MVP slugger husband shared what happened behind the scenes, and by far the best moment is Kay's emotional reaction full of heartwarming tears.

"Baby BOY Harper coming 2025 🩵," Mrs. Harper wrote on the shared Instagram post.

"We wanted to be surprised and find out together, so we recruited Trea for some help. The doctor texted him the news and he was given two bats—one pink, one blue. Right before Bryce’s first at-bat, Trea gave him the bat that matched the baby’s gender. We’re so excited to add another boy to the family to even us out."

RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan's amazing Phillies coat for boyfriend Alec Bohm is perfection

Kayla Harper
Kayla Harper/Instagram
Kayla Harper
Kayla Harper/Instagram
Kayla Harper
Kayla Harper/Instagram

The couple have Krew, 5, Brooklyn, 4, and Kamyrn, who just turned 1.

While ESPN sports betting personality Erin Dolan is the most famous Phillies WAG, it's clear that the rest of the wives and girlfriends that support the Fightin' Phils are extremely close.

The gender at-bat reveal also seemed to be good luck for Harper, who has been on a tear lately as the Phillies battle the New York Mets and fellow superstar Juan Soto for first place in the NL East, sitting two games behind their bitter up-the-95 rivals.

For Phillies fans, they hope baby No. 4 brings the team and the Harpers more good luck!

Bryce Harper, Kayla Harper
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol

Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA

Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game

Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile

Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships