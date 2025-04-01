ESPN's Erin Dolan goes geeky Phillies casual fit in bf Alec Bohm's home opener
Erin Dolan is a great girlfriend with the fantastic Phillies fits to match.
Despite an ever expanding role at ESPN, most recently being announced by the network as the in-game betting analyst for UFL games, undoubtedly a test run for more marquee assignments given Dolan already appears on "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "ESPN BET Live," the up-and-coming personality still found time to make it Citizens Bank Park to see boyfriend Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies win 6-1 in their home opener against the Colorado Rockies.
RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan's amazing Phillies coat for boyfriend Alec Bohm is perfection
Not to say that The Athlete Lifestyle On SI was disappointed in her choice of attire, but coming off the amazing throwback Phillies letterman jacket she rocked while working at the Woldwide Leader in Sports for MLB Opening Day, TAL was expecting a little more "wow."
RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan stuns in iced-out black Phillies fit for bf Alec Bohm's spring game
The 28-year-old Penn State alum went geeky casual wearing glasses with an Armentani Brothers "Winners Win" Phillies graphic T-shirt, camouflage pants, and clean all-white kicks. For those that don't know, the Armentani Brothers are a DJ trio from Philly.
RELATED: Dodgers star Mookie Betts' wife shows off toddler son in Gucci game-day fit
While Dolan is prospering, her boyfriend Bohm needs a big comeback year after ending the season in a major slump, notably getting pulled from the lineup in the playoffs.
Given so much riding on his future on only a one-year deal at $7.7 million, the Phillies third baseman tried out the controversial torpedo bat that made a big splash with the New York Yankees. The 28 year old ended up one for four with a strikeout.
Dolan and Bohm became Instagram official in New Orleans supporting the Philadelphia Eagles as they destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Bohm is hoping the Birds and his girlfriend's good fortunes can rub off on him in 2025.