Bryce Harper Smacks Third Homer in Four Games on No-Doubter That Landed in Upper Deck
Bryce Harper is on a heater. The Philadelphia Phillies' star slugger hit his third home run in four games Friday when he clobbered a ball to the second deck at Citizens Bank Park against Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara.
On an 0-2 count in the bottom of the first inning, Harper turned on a cutter he received up-and-in for a no-doubt homer. The ball sailed 418 feet for a two-run shot, also scoring Phillies shortstop Trea Turner.
Harper was able to watch the ball leave the park as he knew it was gone immediately after making contact. The 89-mph cutter had an 106-mph exit velocity off the two-time National League MVP's bat.
And he did it while rocking an awesome gingerbread shinguard:
The hot stretch started on Tuesday as Harper hit a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in a 6-4 win for the Phillies. He followed it up with another two-run shot the next day. Harper has four homers thus far through his 2025 campaign, with three coming in the last four days.
Earlier this week, Turner helped Harper reveal the gender of his fourth baby with wife Kayla. Turner handed Harper a custom bat that lined up with the new baby's gender. Harper then took a bright blue twig to the plate, letting everyone know him and Kayla are expecting a boy.
The eight-time All-Star is slashing .261/.400/.464 through 19 games to start the year as the Phillies sit in second place in the NL East with an 11-8 record.