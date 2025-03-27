ESPN's Erin Dolan's amazing Phillies coat for boyfriend Alec Bohm is perfection
Erin Dolan is a star on the rise at ESPN.
Her boyfriend, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, is a star that needs to have a comeback season.
While the Los Angeles Dodgers and global superstar Shohei Ohtani are understandably overwhelming favorites to repeat as World Series champions, the loaded Philly roster is still a formidable foe, with the fourth-best odds behind NL East rivals Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees. And quite frankly, the Phillies usually play better as an underdog come October.
The Fightin' Phils start on the road against the Washington Nationals for MLB Opening Day, and Bohm's ESPN betting analyst girlfriend rocked an amazing Phillies coat to celebrate the occasion.
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI and this author have no notes. It's perfection.
The vintage feel of the letterman jacket with powder-blue block lettering and the classic 1980s throwback Phillies "P" in a burgundy base color scheme with white sleeves is flawless.
The couple went Instagram official with the most epic hard launch ever in New Orleans watching the Philadelphia Eagles destroy the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Since then, Dolan, 28, has been fully supportive of her man, despite the constant trade rumors and the infamous benching in last season's playoffs after an All-Star blazing first half, also rocking fantastic Phillies fits at spring training in Clearwater, Florida.
Only on a one-year, $7.7 million deal, Bohm is under extreme pressure to deliver. He knows it, telling The Athletic, "Doing hard things only makes you a better person. So I think dealing with all the hard s**t only makes all the good stuff feel even better, you know?”
The good stuff certainly includes Dolan's A-plus Phillies fits.