Sam Darnold Super Bowl Audio Reveals Seahawks Star’s Katie Hoofnagle Wedding Nugget

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks got to enjoy their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday. While he’s celebrating the moment, he’s also thinking about his wedding to fiancée Katie Hoofnagle, which he revealed at the Super Bowl is coming up soon.

Darnold certainly enjoyed Sunday’s game vs. the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX as the Seahawks rode a mistake-free game from their quarterback and a suffocating defense that turned Drake Maye over twice including a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Darnold finished the game 19-38 with 202 yards and one touchdown.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the game, a happy Darnold shared a moment with his family and Hoofnagle, then had an ice-cold no-look beer catch in the locker room to celebrate.

He then took a trip to Disneyland where he was seen riding the tea cups with Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker.

Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker in tea cups at Disney is why you win a Super Bowl #Footballguys

pic.twitter.com/gKCb99s9Mk — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 10, 2026

He’d also pose with Hoofnagle there:

Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle at Disneyland | Katie Hoofnagle/Instagram

The “Happiest Place on Earth” may have been even happier in Seattle for the parade as Darnold was greeted by adoring fans while enjoying himself another cold one.

A moment our QB will never forget. pic.twitter.com/F7XBWFzVlf — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 11, 2026

Speaking of happy, Super Bowl cameras picked up audio of Darnold talking about how he’s focus on his upcoming wedding in “a month” he revealed.

Even right after winning the Super Bowl, Sam Darnold was thinking about his upcoming wedding 🥲pic.twitter.com/090hBIIREJ — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) February 11, 2026

What a year for Darnold. And what a story.

Darnold, 28, just last season led then Minnesota Vikings to a 14-win season the year before. He was Brock Purdy’s backup the year before with the San Francisco 49ers as tey went to the Super Bowl and lost, and got buried for dead in his career as a Carolina Panthers and New York Jets player.

A Super Bowl win and a wedding. That’s the fairytale ending.

The QB’s love story

Darnold and Hoofnagle just got engaged in July. She’d share her answer to the quarterback’s proposal from the beach in Dana Point, California, with an emphatic “YES!!!!”

Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years. She’s from the Bay Area and met Darnold when he played for the 49ers in 2023.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in Seattle.

