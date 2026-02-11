Sam Darnold Super Bowl Audio Reveals Seahawks Star’s Katie Hoofnagle Wedding Nugget
Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks got to enjoy their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday. While he’s celebrating the moment, he’s also thinking about his wedding to fiancée Katie Hoofnagle, which he revealed at the Super Bowl is coming up soon.
Darnold certainly enjoyed Sunday’s game vs. the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX as the Seahawks rode a mistake-free game from their quarterback and a suffocating defense that turned Drake Maye over twice including a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Darnold finished the game 19-38 with 202 yards and one touchdown.
RELATED: Sam Darnold’s Fiancée’s Super Bowl Fit Revealed While QB Fumbles Kiss Attempt
After the game, a happy Darnold shared a moment with his family and Hoofnagle, then had an ice-cold no-look beer catch in the locker room to celebrate.
He then took a trip to Disneyland where he was seen riding the tea cups with Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker.
He’d also pose with Hoofnagle there:
RELATED: Sam Darnold’s Fiancée Katie Posts Selfie in 'San Francisco' Seahawks Super Bowl Hat
The “Happiest Place on Earth” may have been even happier in Seattle for the parade as Darnold was greeted by adoring fans while enjoying himself another cold one.
Speaking of happy, Super Bowl cameras picked up audio of Darnold talking about how he’s focus on his upcoming wedding in “a month” he revealed.
What a year for Darnold. And what a story.
Darnold, 28, just last season led then Minnesota Vikings to a 14-win season the year before. He was Brock Purdy’s backup the year before with the San Francisco 49ers as tey went to the Super Bowl and lost, and got buried for dead in his career as a Carolina Panthers and New York Jets player.
A Super Bowl win and a wedding. That’s the fairytale ending.
The QB’s love story
Darnold and Hoofnagle just got engaged in July. She’d share her answer to the quarterback’s proposal from the beach in Dana Point, California, with an emphatic “YES!!!!”
Hoofnagle was a star defensive soccer star for the South Carolina Gamecocks in college, starting in 67 games over four years. She’s from the Bay Area and met Darnold when he played for the 49ers in 2023.
Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in Seattle.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.