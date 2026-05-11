Serena Williams and Venus WIlliams Reunite to Crush Kevin Hart With Perfect Joke

For years, sisters Venus Williams and Serena Williams dominated tennis courts around the world with unmatched intensity, but fans were reminded that the iconic duo can command just as much attention off the court when they took their turn at the podium for Netflix's "The Roast of Kevin Hart."

An Instagram story posted by Venus, who served as co-chair of the 2026 Met Gala just one week ago, saw Serena hyping her up before they made it to The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The supportive dynamic between the sisters was reminiscent of their legendary tennis career together that saw them win 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals while playing side-by-side.

When Serena retired from professional tennis in 2022 after the US Open, fans were disappointed that one of the greatest pairs the sports world had ever seen wouldn't make any future appearances together on the court. Keeping their sisterly bond and exuberant energy alive on the global stage, their post-tennis debut in other aspects of pop culture have given fans an ongoing encore.

With the Williams' sisters roast of Hart, they've given a look into the full repertoire of talent they have to offer - and they didn't disappoint!

Venus and Serena Williams gifted Kevin Hart a G.R.O.A.T. ring on stage, otherwise known as 'Greatest Roastee of All Time'

Mar 27, 2022: Serena Williams (left) and Venus Williams backstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. | Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S/Handout via USA TODAY

The Williams sisters' reunion at the star-studded event, which also featured famed quarterback Tom Brady and comedians including Pete Davidson and Chelsea Handler.

Savage 😂



Venus and Serena roasting Kevin Hart 🤭 pic.twitter.com/0mc4dQRaea — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 11, 2026

Serena took her own jab at her sister on the way into the venue as she joked about how Venus might be the one soon to be roasted because of the white thong and sweatpants ensemble she was wearing.

However, the sisters promptly changed into sleek, modish gowns as they prepared to take the stage. Venus was Barbie-chic in a hot pink patent strapless dress, while Serena donned an olive green off-the-shoulder ensemble with a glamorous high slit in the skirt.

Then the sisters took their turn on stage to issue one of the best roasts of the night.

Venus went first, saying, "Seriously, Kevin, we've got nothing but love for you." Followed by Serena's golden jab, "We love you so much, and as you know in tennis, love means nothing."

Following their joint speech, the sisters presented Hart with a G.R.O.A.T ring that they said stands for 'Greatest Roastee of All Time.' In the comedian's hallmark sense of humor, Serena and Venus ended their appearance on stage by telling their friend that he could pawn it off down the street after the show if the bejeweled accessory wasn't to his liking.