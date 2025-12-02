Serena Williams Takes a Big Step Towards Possible Tennis Return
Serena Williams “evolved” away from tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open, followed by her applying for retirement from the International Tennis Integrity Agency in order for her to stop being randomly drug tested in order to return to the sport.
On Tuesday, tennis insider Ben Rothenberg reported that Williams has officially applied with the ITIA to re-enter the International Registered Testing Pool. This could be the first step she takes in order to return to tennis in some competitive capacity.
Williams won’t appear on the list of reinstated players until six months of time being back in the testing pool have been completed. The tennis legend applied to be back on the list in October, meaning the earliest she could return is in April.
It’s important to clarify that this move does not necessarily mean Williams is making a dramatic return to tennis, but the move does keep that door open for her.
“I do not know if this means she is coming back, or just giving herself the option,” ITIA representative Adrian Bassett told The Athletic. “All I can say is she’s back in the pool and therefore subject to whereabouts.”
Williams first applied to be reinstated ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open, likely in an effort to compete in women’s doubles alongside her sister Venus, who has not retired from the sport. The Williams sisters last played together at the 2022 U.S. Open. The 2026 event is the most likely opportunity for the 44-year-old to return to, whether that’s in women’s or mixed doubles.
Williams finished her career with 23 major singles titles, which at the time of her “retirement” was the most won in the Open Era—Novak Djokovic has since passed that record with 24 major titles. Williams still sits behind Margaret Court for the most major singles titles in women’s tennis history (Court has 24 like Djokovic). While it’s highly unlikely for Williams to return to a singles bracket, maybe she is interested in coming back to try to win that elusive 24th major.