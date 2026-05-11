We weren't expecting to hear anything about the Dallas Cowboys during "The Roast of Kevin Hart" on Netflix on Sunday night, but legendary quarterback Tom Brady made sure to fit them in.

During the Netflix broadcast, the future Hall of Famer and former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller was one of the roasters and took a shot at Hart's Philadelphia Eagles fandom.

Brady basically called Hart a fair-weather fan, saying the actor and comedian only goes to big Eagles games when the team is doing well.

Brady then took his shot at Cowboys fans by lumping them into the fair-weather fan crowd.

"It looks like we actually have some real Eagles fans here," he said. "Not like Kevin, who only shows up at the big games when the Eagles are playing well."

"You know, Kevin, we actually have a name for those people. They're called Cowboys fans," Brady added.

"We have a name for those people they're called Cowboys fans."



Tom Brady couldn't do the Roast without letting Cowboys fans hear it 😂 #KevinHartRoast pic.twitter.com/yc81GzqitG — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 11, 2026

Cowboys' attendance, ratings don't lie

Dallas Cowboys fans. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

There are definitely fair-weather fans in every fan base, but painting all Cowboys fans with that brush is silly.

The fact of the matter is, Cowboys fans show out for their team each and every week, both in terms of stadium attendance and ratings on television.

The Cowboys had the highest attendance in the NFL in a losing season in 2025. It obviously helps that Dallas sells an average of about 18,000 standing room tickets per game, but it takes fans willing to stand to watch their team to sell them, which shows dedication.

Dallas was also part of the most-watched regular season game in NFL history in 2025, when the Cowboys took on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, drawing an astounding 57.23 million viewers.

And, if you look at the list of the most-watched regular season games in NFL history, the Cowboys dominate that list.

Still salty, Tom?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Brady having an ax to grind with the Cowboys might have played at least a small part in his taking a shot at the team.

Lest we forget (we haven't), the Cowboys were the last team that Brady faced in the NFL, and it didn't end well.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off against the Cowboys in a wild-card game during the 2022 season and the Cowboys emerged victorious, 31-14, which sent Brady off to retirement on a sour note.

Sure, Brady enjoyed an insanely successful career, and he did so in what has been a brutally rough few decades for the Cowboys, but you know that final loss will always stick with him.