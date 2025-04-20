The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper Kevin Gates' harsh words

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar took direct aim at the rapper for his inappropriate comments.

Do not come after LeBron James' family. Stephen A. Smith learned that the hard way.

Coming off the heels of the Los Angeles Lakers surprising Game 1 loss to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round Western Conference NBA playoffs series, LeBron and his wife Savannah, who are high school sweethearts from growing up in Akron, Ohio together, had to randomly deal with inappropriate comments from rapper Kevin Gates.

Too inappropriate to include in this article, the southern rapper from Baton Rouge came after Mrs. James yesterday unsolicited.

Today, while not directly naming Gates, the NBA's greatest scorer of all time made it clear that his wife was his goddess.

"'Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants,'” James, 40, wrote in an Instagram post. "Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it! 👸🏾🖤♾️"

The second photo in the IG post then shows the happy couple about to kiss in a sweet, candid moment.

Now The Athlete Lifestyle On SI has been critical of some of LeBron's behavior at time, especially with regards to his oldest son and teammate Bronny James. But in this instance, James showed pure class, staying above the fray and making it clear that Savannah, the mother of their three children Bronny, 20, Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 10, is his partner for life.

Haters, including famous rappers, be damned!

