LeBron James fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper Kevin Gates' harsh words
Do not come after LeBron James' family. Stephen A. Smith learned that the hard way.
Coming off the heels of the Los Angeles Lakers surprising Game 1 loss to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round Western Conference NBA playoffs series, LeBron and his wife Savannah, who are high school sweethearts from growing up in Akron, Ohio together, had to randomly deal with inappropriate comments from rapper Kevin Gates.
RELATED: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant greater than LeBron, Steph for one main reason
Too inappropriate to include in this article, the southern rapper from Baton Rouge came after Mrs. James yesterday unsolicited.
Today, while not directly naming Gates, the NBA's greatest scorer of all time made it clear that his wife was his goddess.
RELATED: Bronny James has coolest sneakers tribute to dad LeBron in Lakers’ playoff loss
"'Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants,'” James, 40, wrote in an Instagram post. "Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it! 👸🏾🖤♾️"
RELATED: Savannah James reveals Lakers rarely-seen fashion fail flexing fantastic fit
The second photo in the IG post then shows the happy couple about to kiss in a sweet, candid moment.
Now The Athlete Lifestyle On SI has been critical of some of LeBron's behavior at time, especially with regards to his oldest son and teammate Bronny James. But in this instance, James showed pure class, staying above the fray and making it clear that Savannah, the mother of their three children Bronny, 20, Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 10, is his partner for life.
Haters, including famous rappers, be damned!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Besties forever: Vanessa Bryant gets heartfelt Kobe anniversary gift from Pau Gasol
Transfer fail?: Ex-Vols QB Nico Iamaleava getting nowhere close to $4M at UCLA
Feeling old: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old Riley is as tall as mom Ayesha at Dubs game
Baller life: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas flexes private jet life with beaming smile
Mysterious plus one: Who is Ohtani’s wife and new mom Mamika Tanaka?