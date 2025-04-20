Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods rocks custom New York jersey blouse for NBA playoffs
Jordyn Woods experienced the NBA playoffs when boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns played for the Minnesota Timberwolves. She’s now experiencing it at Madison Square Garden while he’s a New York Knicks star. The playoffs in NYC just hit differently, like the 27-year-old WAGs fit on Saturday night.
The stars were out for Game 1 of the first round vs. the Detroit Pistons like Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara. Woods has become a star in The Big Apple herself with crazy fire looks like her giant boots, and her designer turtleneck while watching Alicia Keys’ broadway show, and her dramatic new bangs look.
For Towns’ big playoff debut for the No. 3 Knicks, Woods didn’t disappoint rocking a custom Knicks jersey blouse.
She definitely stood out with the other Knicks’ WAGs.
Woods and Towns have been together over four years and seem to be really enjoying NYC together.
Towns hopes to be the difference bringing the Knicks their first title since 1973.
It all started Saturday night with another winning fit from Woods.