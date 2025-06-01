NFL star Stefon Diggs has 2-word love note for Cardi B after viral yacht fiasco
NFL star Stefon Diggs found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons at the end of May, going viral for a boat party that included several scantily-clad women dancing and his Grammy-winning girlfriend Cardi B.
In the viral video, the New England Patriots wide receiver was spotted with an unknown pink powdery substance that caught the eye of many social media sleuths.
The NFL declined to comment on the video, but Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel issued a brief statement saying the team was "aware of" the incident as Diggs missed OTAs. There have since been reports that the Patriots could consider cutting Diggs after the fiasco.
But Diggs isn't letting that get him down. While recapping the month with a series of photos on Instagram, the receiver shared a photo of himself and Cardi B courtside at a New York Knicks game earlier in the month.
Diggs reposted the image to his IG Story with a two-word loving note to his girlfriend, "Baby Brim" and a heart emoji.
The photo was from a game between the Knicks and Boston Celtics on May 12, 2025, with Diggs rocking a denim jacket and shorts with some Timberlands.
Diggs and Cardi B have been linked since October 2024 when they were spotted on a dinner date. They were again spotted in public on Valentine's Day at a Miami Hotel, before attending the Knicks game in mid-May.
While Diggs is showing love to Cardi B, he will soon have to turn his attention to the Patriots if he wants to avoid further issues with the team.
