Patriots WR Stefon Diggs hard launches Cardi B romance at Knicks game getting cozy
It's hard to stand out on celebrity row at a New York Knicks game.
But rapper and pop star Cardi B brought her plus-one known as new New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs to hard launch their relationship after being spotted around the country together, including Miami.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods’ fly Knicks coat slays beside Cardi B’s burgundy killer
The Grammy Award winner and one-time elite Diggs with the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans, were full of PDA moments all game, holding hands and kissing one another as the Knicks took a commanding 3-1 NBA playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals series lead in a 121-113 win over the Boston Celtics as Jayson Tatum went down with a potentially devastating injury.
RELATED: Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon posts defiant 'whole world going against us'
While Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet tried to steal the spotlight as supposedly die-hard Knicks fans that were also rooting for the Lakers courtside a couple of weeks ago, Cardi B and Diggs won the star-studded night.
It'll be interesting to see how Diggs' much more famous girlfriend fits in with the NFL WAG lifestyle in Foxborough, Massachusetts and the new Mike Vrabel regime. But if Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld can figure it out, so can the outspoken rap hitmaker, with five No. 1 singles.
To top off their very public first outing together, the couple was featured on the Madison Square Garden jumbotron.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’