Angel Reese, Cardi B have diva glam-off at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Angel Reese is taking it from the tunnel to the runway, and she’s making time for some hot girl linkups.
Tonight, Reese made an appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where she partied it up in fashionable style. During the event, Reese wore a sleek, red dress, with a blue one-piece garment underneath. The Chicago Sky power forward was seen with many famous friends throughout the night, including rapper and her one-time collaborator, Cardi B.
Cardi — who recruited Reese last year for an appearance in the video her Latto collab “Put it on Da Floor Again” — was looking just as flashy, slaying in a fabulous woven pink dress and fluffy pink coat.
While Reese is a basketball superstar, she’s also a favorite in the rap world. In addition to appearing in the “Put it on Da Floor Again” video, Reese has had guests like Latto, Polo G, Mariah the Scientist, and more on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast. And earlier in the week, she teased an upcoming guest slot with “TGIF” rapper GloRilla.
Also during the night, Reese took to her Instagram Story, where she gushed over runway models Tyra Banks and Bella Hadid. She also posed for selfies with the legendary stylist Law Roach.
So all-in-all, the first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Fashion Show since 2019 made for a meet-up of icons, new and established.
