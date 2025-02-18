The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL star Stefon Diggs spotted with Cardi B in Miami amid relationship rumors

The couple has been seen out and about partying over the past few weeks.

It looks like Cardi B had some fun this Valentine’s Day out in Miami. And evidently, she spent the holiday with a special someone.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, the “Up” hitmaker was spotted with Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs in Miami, per footage obtained by TMZ. In the clip, Cardi and Diggs were seen arriving to a hotel in the early hours of the morning. Cardi was wearing a revealing dress while Diggs was in an all-red ensemble. Given that the video was time-stamped at almost two in the morning, many are assuming the two spent Valentine’s Day out and about in the city.

This news comes after they were spotted at a nightclub in New York City last week, and just over a week after Cardi attended Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Cardi was previously married to rapper Offset of the group Migos. The two began dating in 2017 and got married the same year. Cardi filed for divorce from Offset back in August of 2024. This came following years of alleged infidelity, though TMZ reports the couple “simply grew apart.”

But if this video evidence is of any indication, Diggs and Cardi are having lots of fun, and enjoying painting the town red.

