Ayesha Curry crushes black strapless leather dress with A-list celeb not named Steph

The wife of the Golden State Warriors All-Star has a fun night at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with this celebrity.

Matt Ryan

Arrivals Ayesha Curry attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center.
Arrivals Ayesha Curry attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Stephen Curry couldn’t be with his wife Ayesha Curry for the big night at the Oscars because the Golden State Warriors are on the road, so she found an actress to crush with instead.

Ayesha, 35, recently slayed NBA All-Star weekend with her All-Star husband in an “uncomfortable” skintight fit and shared an over-the-top kiss, and then stripped down to her bikini for a beach vacation with her man before the final stretch of the NBA season.

NBA star Steph Curry and wife Ayesha arrive at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean National Tennis Center in Queens, New York
Usually Ayesha is out with her man Steph by her side. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Ayesha, who has no problem rocking an amazing look without Steph like her “Dirty 30” cowgirl outfit with Steph’s sister Sydel Curry, and her black gown as honorary chair at the San Francisco ballet.

For Oscars Sunday, Ayesha busted out a stunning black leather gown and his the Vanity Fair Party with many other stars on hand.

What an incredible gown that is and she pulls it off perfectly.

Ayesha couldn’t be seen crushing it with Lindsay Lohan who is a fun substitution for Steph.

That’s some serious girl power going on.

Steph and Ayesha have been together since teenagers and shared the most adorable picture of 19-year-old Steph for Valentine’s Day. Together they have Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, who was born last May.

Ayesha posted: “Moms night out.”

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

With a night away from dad and the kids, Ayesha certainly went out to play with another fit slay.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

