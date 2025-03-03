Ayesha Curry crushes black strapless leather dress with A-list celeb not named Steph
Stephen Curry couldn’t be with his wife Ayesha Curry for the big night at the Oscars because the Golden State Warriors are on the road, so she found an actress to crush with instead.
Ayesha, 35, recently slayed NBA All-Star weekend with her All-Star husband in an “uncomfortable” skintight fit and shared an over-the-top kiss, and then stripped down to her bikini for a beach vacation with her man before the final stretch of the NBA season.
Ayesha, who has no problem rocking an amazing look without Steph like her “Dirty 30” cowgirl outfit with Steph’s sister Sydel Curry, and her black gown as honorary chair at the San Francisco ballet.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia slays sleek black gown for Vanity Fair Oscar Party
For Oscars Sunday, Ayesha busted out a stunning black leather gown and his the Vanity Fair Party with many other stars on hand.
What an incredible gown that is and she pulls it off perfectly.
RELATED: Ciara crushes Russell Wilson at Oscars party in completely sheer fit
Ayesha couldn’t be seen crushing it with Lindsay Lohan who is a fun substitution for Steph.
That’s some serious girl power going on.
Steph and Ayesha have been together since teenagers and shared the most adorable picture of 19-year-old Steph for Valentine’s Day. Together they have Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, who was born last May.
Ayesha posted: “Moms night out.”
With a night away from dad and the kids, Ayesha certainly went out to play with another fit slay.
