Cameron Brink's mom gushes over Ayesha Curry's Cabo bikini stunners
Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, had everyone's jaw on the floor after a recent post on Instagram following NBA All-Star Weekend, where Steph won MVP of the All-Star Game.
She took to the 'Gram to share a series of photos from her Cabo getaway with her husband with some jaw-dropping shots from the beach.
Ayesha's candid bikini shots generated plenty of attention, including the mother of rising WNBA star Cameron Brink, Michelle Bain-Brink, who happens to be Ayesha's godmother.
After dropping the Cabo photodump, Mrs. Bain-Brink was gushing over Ayesha's boots.
You love to see even the smallest gestures of support.
The Curry and Brink family has been close for years, dating back to their parents' days at Virginia Tech.
Sonya and Cameron Brink's mother Michelle were roommates at Virginia Tech, where Michelle played basketball and Sonya played volleyball. Both of their husbands, Greg Brink and Dell Curry, were basketball players at the school.
The families have remained close, leading to Sonya and Dell being Cameron's godparents and Michelle and Greg being the godparents of Steph, Sydel, and Seth Curry.
The bond is as strong as ever.
