Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha drops rare baby Cai photos looking just like dad
Ayesha Curry just celebrated her big 36th birthday while on a boat in Miami looking fantastic in her bikini. The wife of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry amazingly just had the couple’s fourth child in son Caius back in May. On Monday, Ayesha shared rare photos of him and just how big he’s getting.
Steph and Ayesha were able to get some time away from the kids recently with a quick Cabo trip, as well as attending teammate Draymond Green’s wife Hazel Renee’s birthday where Steph and Draymond stole the girls’ thunder with their loud shirts.
With Steph and the Warriors making their final push for the playoffs, Ayesha is taking care of Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Cannon, 6, and Cai at home.
While Ayesha and Steph have shown a few photos of Cai like Ayesha’s hike with him, she shared a lot more of him currently — and how much he looks like dad. She wrote on Instagram, “Our boys. 🥹Cannon and Cai.”
He’s crawling now. If he has dad’s speed, that could be trouble. You can also see dad’s eyes and face in more of the photos. Cannon is looking so grown as well.
Wow, so adorable. Steph and Ayesha have been together since teenagers in North Carolina and married since 2011. They certainly have some adorable kids together.