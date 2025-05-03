Stephen Curry consoles upset son Canon after Warriors’ stunning Game 6 loss
Like all Golden State Warriors fans on Friday night, Canon Curry was dejected after dad Stephen Curry and the team melted down in the 4th quarter of Game 6 vs. the Houston Rockets. But, like Steph told his son, there’s still one more game on Sunday.
The Warriors had cut the Rockets lead to just two points heading into the fourth quarter. The basketball world and Warriors fans just expected a Curry flurry to come and knock out the Rockets and end the series at home. But it never came and No. 2 seed Houston absolutely blitzed an ice-cold Curry and No. 7 Golden State in the fourth to send it to a Game 7 after an absolute shocking 115-107 road win.
It wasn’t the good vibes at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, as usual like with Ayesha and daughter Riley dancing to a W, but instead a stunned crowd.
In that crowd was Steph and Ayesha’s son Canon with mom and grandma Sonya Curry. Cameras captured the scene after the game as the six-year-old was inconsolable while clinging to Ayesha, and Steph had to grab his attention on his way to the locker room and tell him there’s another game to be played. Here’s how it went down.
Steph and Golden State are now in a do-or-die situation on the road. Will their season end after blowing another 3-1 series lead like they did to the 2016 LeBron-led Cleveland Cavaliers? Canon, Steph, the Warriors, and the fans certainly hope not, or dad will be home with the Canon and the rest of the kids next week.
