Stephen Curry's 12-year-old daughter Riley looks just like mom Ayesha in fun selfie

Riley and Ayesha have a weekend hang while the oldest child of the Golden State Warriors superstar has a sporting event of her own.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater.
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ayesha Curry and her oldest daughter Riley, 12, were noticeably absent for dad Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ big win in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs vs. the Houston Rockets. That was because Riley had a sporting event of her own where she showed off some serious hops, and then had some adorable mother-daughter hangout time.

Riley has been going viral her whole life with her dances as a little kid, and her press conference antics with a young Steph talking to reporters.

She stole the show recently while dancing with mom during a Warriors win, and amazingly is already just as tall as 5-foot-8 Ayesha. She also still looks just like dad (and later in this article like mom).

Ayesha showed off her time with Riley over the weekend on Instagram, simply captioning it “A weekend.” First, her volleyball photo definitely stood out.

Riley Curry
Ayesah Curry/Instagram

But what also stood out during their adorable time together was how much Riley and Ayesha now lookalike, too.

Riley and Ayesha
Ayesah Curry/Instagram
Riley and Ayesha
Ayesah Curry/Instagram

It’s amazing how grown up she’s getting.

Steph and Ayesha also have daughter Riley, 9, son Cannon, 6, and baby Cai, born in May.

Will Ayesha and Riley be hanging and dancing again together for Game 4 Monday night in San Francisco?

Riley and Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

