Stephen Curry's 12-year-old daughter Riley looks just like mom Ayesha in fun selfie
Ayesha Curry and her oldest daughter Riley, 12, were noticeably absent for dad Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ big win in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs vs. the Houston Rockets. That was because Riley had a sporting event of her own where she showed off some serious hops, and then had some adorable mother-daughter hangout time.
Riley has been going viral her whole life with her dances as a little kid, and her press conference antics with a young Steph talking to reporters.
RELATED: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha drops rare baby Cai photos looking just like dad
She stole the show recently while dancing with mom during a Warriors win, and amazingly is already just as tall as 5-foot-8 Ayesha. She also still looks just like dad (and later in this article like mom).
Ayesha showed off her time with Riley over the weekend on Instagram, simply captioning it “A weekend.” First, her volleyball photo definitely stood out.
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shows off baby bump on Cabo vacation
But what also stood out during their adorable time together was how much Riley and Ayesha now lookalike, too.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink and her mom tower over Stephen Curry’s mother and sister
It’s amazing how grown up she’s getting.
Steph and Ayesha also have daughter Riley, 9, son Cannon, 6, and baby Cai, born in May.
Will Ayesha and Riley be hanging and dancing again together for Game 4 Monday night in San Francisco?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star