Stephen Curry's 12-year-old daughter Riley shows serious hops in another sport
Stephen Curry and Ayesha’s oldest daughter Riley recently went viral for her dance with mom at a Golden State Warriors game. She’s also just as tall as mom now, and still looks just like dad. Over the weekend her dancing energy was missing from Game 3 of the Warriors first round series against the Houston Rockets, but that was because she had a sports match of her own over the weekend.
It seems like just yesterday Riley was that little girl dancing at games and copying dad’s move’s like his shimmy shake.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink and her mom tower over Stephen Curry’s mother and sister
Now with another sister in Riley 9, and brothers Cannon, 6, and new baby Cai born in May, the big sister is carving out her own path in sports. But before we get that that, Ayesha showed off her weekend with Riley with some sweet mother-daughter moments. She captioned it, “A weekend.”
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shows off baby bump on Cabo vacation
In one of the photos Ayesha showed Riley playing volleyball. As tall as she looked in her viral video next to her 5-foot-8 mom, it’s not surprising. What is surprising is the serious hops Riley is getting in one photo.
Wow. Now, 6-foot-2 dad isn’t known for his leaping ability — he has 27 career regular-season dunks to his name, but he’s sure incredibly atheltic as Riley looks to be. Watch out for Riley Curry’s name in sports for the future.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star