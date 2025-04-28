The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry's 12-year-old daughter Riley shows serious hops in another sport

The oldest daughter of the Golden State Warriors superstar misses dad’s game over the weekend for her own one.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry and Ayesha’s oldest daughter Riley recently went viral for her dance with mom at a Golden State Warriors game. She’s also just as tall as mom now, and still looks just like dad. Over the weekend her dancing energy was missing from Game 3 of the Warriors first round series against the Houston Rockets, but that was because she had a sports match of her own over the weekend.

It seems like just yesterday Riley was that little girl dancing at games and copying dad’s move’s like his shimmy shake.

RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink and her mom tower over Stephen Curry’s mother and sister

Now with another sister in Riley 9, and brothers Cannon, 6, and new baby Cai born in May, the big sister is carving out her own path in sports. But before we get that that, Ayesha showed off her weekend with Riley with some sweet mother-daughter moments. She captioned it, “A weekend.”

Riley and Ayesha
Ayesah Curry/Instagram
Riley and Ayesha
Ayesah Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shows off baby bump on Cabo vacation

In one of the photos Ayesha showed Riley playing volleyball. As tall as she looked in her viral video next to her 5-foot-8 mom, it’s not surprising. What is surprising is the serious hops Riley is getting in one photo.

Riley Curry
Ayesah Curry/Instagram

Wow. Now, 6-foot-2 dad isn’t known for his leaping ability — he has 27 career regular-season dunks to his name, but he’s sure incredibly atheltic as Riley looks to be. Watch out for Riley Curry’s name in sports for the future.

Riley and Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby

Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic

Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft

Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers

Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships