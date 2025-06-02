Stephen Curry's 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family photo
It seems like not too long ago the adorable little girl in the above picture was dancing and stealing the show at dad Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors games. Riley is now 12 years old and almost as tall as her superstar NBA dad.
How time flies. One day Riley is taking over the camera copying dad’s moves like these:
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares Steph in adorable dad mode with baby Cai on 1st birthday
Then she’s dancing with mom Ayesha celebrating a Warriors home win and showing off her incredible height.
Ayesha also showed how Riley with her size is dominating in another sport that’s not basketball, and looks just like her dad.
RELATED: Shirtless Stephen Curry flexes beside Ayesha during Warriors offseason vacation
Speaking of dad — who is in the NBA offseason and enjoying family time — in a recent set of photos Ayesha shared showing not only how adorable Cai is getting, but just how tall Riley actually is. Dad stands at 6-foot-2, and Riley has nearly caught up to him at just 12!
Riley is even leaning her head over there.
Mom is 5-foot-8 herself and you can see Riley has surpassed her.
Wow, lookout for Riley Curry in the future of sports — she’s no longer that little dancing kid. She certainly stands out amongst the Currys.
