Stephen Curry's 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family photo

Riley certainly stands out in new photos shared by the Golden State Warriors superstar’s wife Ayesha.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

It seems like not too long ago the adorable little girl in the above picture was dancing and stealing the show at dad Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors games. Riley is now 12 years old and almost as tall as her superstar NBA dad.

How time flies. One day Riley is taking over the camera copying dad’s moves like these:

Then she’s dancing with mom Ayesha celebrating a Warriors home win and showing off her incredible height.

Ayesha also showed how Riley with her size is dominating in another sport that’s not basketball, and looks just like her dad.

Speaking of dad — who is in the NBA offseason and enjoying family time — in a recent set of photos Ayesha shared showing not only how adorable Cai is getting, but just how tall Riley actually is. Dad stands at 6-foot-2, and Riley has nearly caught up to him at just 12!

Steph and Ayesha with Riley (left), Canon, and Ryan
Steph and Ayesha with Riley (left), Canon, and Ryan

Riley is even leaning her head over there.

Mom is 5-foot-8 herself and you can see Riley has surpassed her.

Wow, lookout for Riley Curry in the future of sports — she’s no longer that little dancing kid. She certainly stands out amongst the Currys.

Curry family
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

