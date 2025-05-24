The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shares new baby news with ex-Warrior Damien Lee

The younger sister of the Golden State Warriors superstar shares an adorable post with her big announcement.

Matt Ryan

Sydel Curry (far left) takes a selfie with then Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (second from left), Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (second from right), and Warriors guard Stephen Curry. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There’s baby news in the Curry family. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s younger sister Sydel Curry just announced the birth of her third child with Steph’s former teammate Damion Lee.

Sydel, 30, is the youngest child of Dell and Sonya Curry, along with brother Seth, 34, and Steph, 37. She’s also a co-host on Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink podcast, “Straight to Cam.” On the show she put to bed rumors Lee started dating her when he was Steph’s teammate and set the record straight on when they met.

Sydel Curry and Cameron Brink behind-the-scenes photos
Cameron Brink with Sydel Curry / Sydel Curry / Instagram

Sydel recently showed off her beautiful baby bump while on a relaxing Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, vacation. Now, that beautiful baby boy is in this world as Sydel shared on her Instagram that the couple welcomed Daren Lee. She wrote, “Complete. Dacen Lee made his beautiful arrival 5/20/2025 🩵 Feeling extremely blessed to be able to finally hold this miracle baby boy. Cherishing these sleepless nights and newborn bubble!”

Sydel Curry and family
Sydel Curry/Instagram

Lee and Sydel have been together since 2016. He’s now on the Phoenix Suns.

Congrats to mom and dad, and welcome to baby Dacen Lee.

Dacen Lee
Damion Lee/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

