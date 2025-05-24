Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shares new baby news with ex-Warrior Damien Lee
There’s baby news in the Curry family. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s younger sister Sydel Curry just announced the birth of her third child with Steph’s former teammate Damion Lee.
Sydel, 30, is the youngest child of Dell and Sonya Curry, along with brother Seth, 34, and Steph, 37. She’s also a co-host on Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink podcast, “Straight to Cam.” On the show she put to bed rumors Lee started dating her when he was Steph’s teammate and set the record straight on when they met.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares Steph in adorable dad mode with baby Cai on 1st birthday
Sydel recently showed off her beautiful baby bump while on a relaxing Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, vacation. Now, that beautiful baby boy is in this world as Sydel shared on her Instagram that the couple welcomed Daren Lee. She wrote, “Complete. Dacen Lee made his beautiful arrival 5/20/2025 Feeling extremely blessed to be able to finally hold this miracle baby boy. Cherishing these sleepless nights and newborn bubble!”
RELATED: Stephen Curry is eerily like son Canon yelling at WNBA star Cameron Brink
Lee and Sydel have been together since 2016. He’s now on the Phoenix Suns.
Congrats to mom and dad, and welcome to baby Dacen Lee.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC
NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics