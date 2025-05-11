The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

Sydel Curry distills the rumors about her NBA husband Damion Lee on her show “Straight to Cam” with Cameron Brink.

Matt Ryan

Sydel Curry (far left) takes a selfie with Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (second from left), Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (second from right), and Warriors guard Stephen Curry (far right) after the game at Chase Center.
Sydel Curry (far left) takes a selfie with Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (second from left), Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (second from right), and Warriors guard Stephen Curry (far right) after the game at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry’s sister set the record straight about when she got together with the Golden State Warriors former teammate Damion Lee.

Sydel Curry, 30, is the sister to Steph, 37, and Seth Curry, 34, from mom Sonya and dad Dell. She’s also besties with Steph’s wife Ayesha, who was at her “Dirty 30” birthday rocking a cowgirl fit. She’s also married to now Phoenix Suns player Lee and the couple is expecting their third child soon.

Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry, Damion Lee and Sydel Curry celebrate on a float during the Golden State Warriors Championship Para
Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry, Damion Lee and Sydel Curry celebrate on a float during the Golden State Warriors Championship Parade. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Sydel is also the co-host of the “Straight to Cam” podcast with god sister and Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink where they talk about a variety of topics from Brink’s giant engagement ring to Sonya Curry’s story about getting in a fight Brink’s mom in college.

On the latest episode, Sydel brought on Lee, who was Steph’s teammate from 2018-2022, to talk about the real timeline of their relationship for those saying Lee “bagged” Steph’s sister while they were teammates. She says they were actually engaged by the time he became a Warriors player and were together since 2016. Here’s the full clip.

Now that the story is out there and the record is set, Sydel can get back to planning for her baby.

Instagram / Sydel Curry-Lee
Instagram / Sydel Curry-Lee

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

