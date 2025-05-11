Stephen Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
Stephen Curry’s sister set the record straight about when she got together with the Golden State Warriors former teammate Damion Lee.
Sydel Curry, 30, is the sister to Steph, 37, and Seth Curry, 34, from mom Sonya and dad Dell. She’s also besties with Steph’s wife Ayesha, who was at her “Dirty 30” birthday rocking a cowgirl fit. She’s also married to now Phoenix Suns player Lee and the couple is expecting their third child soon.
Sydel is also the co-host of the “Straight to Cam” podcast with god sister and Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink where they talk about a variety of topics from Brink’s giant engagement ring to Sonya Curry’s story about getting in a fight Brink’s mom in college.
On the latest episode, Sydel brought on Lee, who was Steph’s teammate from 2018-2022, to talk about the real timeline of their relationship for those saying Lee “bagged” Steph’s sister while they were teammates. She says they were actually engaged by the time he became a Warriors player and were together since 2016. Here’s the full clip.
Now that the story is out there and the record is set, Sydel can get back to planning for her baby.
