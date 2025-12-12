Ayesha Curry poses with daughters at KATSEYE concert as Steph set for Warriors return

Stephen Curry is set to come back for the Golden State Warriors tonight, December 12. Meanwhile, his wife Ayesha Curry took their oldest girls for a fun night out.

The NBA superstar Steph has missed the last five games with a quad contusion and muscle strain, but the future Hall of Famer will be on the floor tonight at the Chase Center in San Francisco vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Will his family be in attendance and dancing like Riley and mom last season?

On Thursday night, however, Steph’s daughters Riley, now 13, and Ryan, 10, were joined by mom to see the girl group KATSEYE where they took a selfie to remember. Mom wrote on her Instagram post, “Took my baby girls to see their FAVORITE @katseyeworld … a mommy daughter night to remember. Swipe to the end to see our forever mood!”

Here’s the “forever mood” photo Ayesha mentioned of Ryan making a hilarious face.

Ayesha Curry/Instagram

It looks like Ayesha and Steph’s daughters had a good time and enjoyed some Korean BBQ where you cook your own meats.

Riley and Ryan | Ayesha Curry/Instagram

This was just one of several adorable moments Ayesha has shared this year.

Steph and Ayesha have known each other since teenagers and married in 2011. They have Riley, Ryan, and sons Canon, 7, baby Cai, 1.

Ayesha Curry/Instagram

