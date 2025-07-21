Stephen Curry wears ridiculous dad outfit for Riley’s 13th birthday celebration
Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry celebrated their oldest daughter Riley Curry’s big 13th birthday at Universal Studios Hollywood where they got into the Super Mario Bros. spirit with their fits.
The Golden State Warriors superstar and Ayesha just celebrated two other birthdays with their kids in July with son Canon’s 7th, and daughter Ryan, 10.
On Saturday, it was Riley’s 13th — she’s no longer that little dancing adorable girl at games even though she was just dancing with mom in the stands last season. In fact, Riley is now almost as tall as her NBA dad and quite the volleyball player.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry fights mom tears posing with her and Steph’s ‘big girls’ Riley, Ryan
Her parents posted the sweetest pictures of Riley then vs. now and a message that they are in disbelief she is already teenager.
The family enjoyed her big day on July 19 at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios where pictures and videos surafced of Steph going full Luigi and Ayesha as Mario.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
That’s dad dedication right there no matter how ridiculous the outfit may be.
There’s no pictures yet of the parents with Riley on her big day — maybe she was with her friends and too embarrassed like most teenagers are of situations like that.
Steph and Ayesha own a $50 million mansion with only four bedrooms in nearby Malibu, California, where they are enjoying the family summer, including with baby Cai, 1.
Hopefully Riley had an amazing 13th birthday. If her parents’ fits were any indication, she did.
Happy birthday to Riley Curry.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip