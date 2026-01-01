Stephen Curry’s son Cai looks unrecognizable in latest pic with Warriors star, Ayesha

Stephen Curry is playing his 17th NBA season like he was in the Golden State Warriors’ championship seasons. If he keeps going at this rate he can play with his 1-year-old son Cai one day. All joking aside, Cai is growing up fast as seen in a new photo where he’s unrecognizable .

The 37-year-old Steph is averaging 28.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists on the season. He just scored 26 in his North Carolina homecoming vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

Before that game, he went back to Davidson where the team honored him in the coolest way by naming the exit to the college after him.

A homecoming to remember



Honoring a legacy that started with @DavidsonMBB, Exit 30 to Davidson College is now officially the Stephen Curry Interchange. pic.twitter.com/b4OGoSIEFp — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 31, 2025

Son Canon was there showing off his amazing dribbling skills like dad. Canon isn’t the only Curry who seems interested in basketball, though, as Cai was seen with a ball and a hoop not too long ago.

Steph’s wife Ayesha has shown off many adorable family moments this past year like this bike ride.

Ayesha Curry sharing her fun adventures with baby Cai, Canon, and Ryan | Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Now, this photo of her with Steph and Cai surfaced where he’s getting so big now with all that hair.

OMG baby Caius Curry 🥹💛 pic.twitter.com/VpzLUTKnd0 — Anika ✨ (@WardeIICurry30) January 1, 2026

How adorable. In fact, all four of their kids with Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and Cai are growing up fast.

Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Ayesha and Steph met as teenagers in North Carolina and have been married since 2011.

