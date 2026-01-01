Stephen Curry’s son Cai looks unrecognizable in latest pic with Warriors star, Ayesha
Stephen Curry is playing his 17th NBA season like he was in the Golden State Warriors’ championship seasons. If he keeps going at this rate he can play with his 1-year-old son Cai one day. All joking aside, Cai is growing up fast as seen in a new photo where he’s unrecognizable .
The 37-year-old Steph is averaging 28.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists on the season. He just scored 26 in his North Carolina homecoming vs. the Charlotte Hornets.
Before that game, he went back to Davidson where the team honored him in the coolest way by naming the exit to the college after him.
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha turns heads in non-Warriors basketball jersey
Son Canon was there showing off his amazing dribbling skills like dad. Canon isn’t the only Curry who seems interested in basketball, though, as Cai was seen with a ball and a hoop not too long ago.
Steph’s wife Ayesha has shown off many adorable family moments this past year like this bike ride.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry rocks rare Warriors fit before Steph’s Christmas Day game vs. Mavs
Now, this photo of her with Steph and Cai surfaced where he’s getting so big now with all that hair.
How adorable. In fact, all four of their kids with Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and Cai are growing up fast.
Ayesha and Steph met as teenagers in North Carolina and have been married since 2011.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.