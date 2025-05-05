Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha reacts to Draymond Green’s wife’s smack talking
The Golden State Warriors own the Houston Rockets in the playoffs in the Stephen Curry-Draymond Green era. After winning Game 7 on the road, their wives were the ones doing the smack talking and having fun trolling the Rockets.
After losing both Game 5 and Game 6 and having to go on the road for Sunday night’s Game 7, it felt like the Warriors might blow another 3-1 series lead (see Warriors-Cavaliers 2016 NBA Finals). Even Steph’s 6-year-old son Canon was dejected after the Game 6 loss at home and had to be consoled by dad in a now viral video.
But, Curry and Green have been in these big moments so many times, and delivered yet again with some vintage defense and some big shots to put away Houston. The two stars had something to say on their way to the winning locker room after the game.
While it’s usually Green doing the smack talk, his wife Hazel Renee reacted to the video with the caption, “OLD ROCKETS TEAM. NEW ROCKETS TEAM. WARRRRIIIOOORRSSS IN 7!!! WHAT YALL THOUGHT 😂😂” and she tagged Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry, commenting “I meannnn they was eyeing us dooownnn 😂 @ayeshacurry Gotta LOVE them 🥰.”
Ayesha reacted with a bunch of laughing 😆 emojis to the post.
Ayesha also made sure fans knew the final score.
It’s now the fifth time a Steph and Dray-led Warriors team has eliminated the Rockets in the playoffs.
When you do that, even the players’ wives can talk smack.
The Warriors will travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the second round on Tuesday night. Will the wives be talking smack after that series? Stay tuned.
