Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shows off baby bump on Cabo vacation

The younger sister of the Golden State Warriors superstar is enjoying some relaxation with her due date approaching.

Matt Ryan

Sydel Curry (far left) takes a selfie with Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (second from left), Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (second from right), and Warriors guard Stephen Curry (far right) after the game at Chase Center.
Sydel Curry (far left) takes a selfie with Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (second from left), Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (second from right), and Warriors guard Stephen Curry (far right) after the game at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While big bro Stephen Curry is doing his thing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs, his sister Sydel Curry is off in Mexico having a relaxing vacation before she has her third child with Phoenix Suns player Damion Lee.

The 30-year-old Sydel is one of three kids to Dell and Sonya Curry with brothers Steph, 37 and Seth, 34. She’s married to Steph’s former Warriors teammate Lee since 2018 and has son Daxon, who was born in 2021, and daughter Daryn, born in 2023.

Sydel Curr
Sydel (right), sits with Ayesha, Sonya, and Dell back in 2019. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

She’s also the co-host with her god-sibling and Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink on the “Straight to Cam” podcast where the 6-foot-4 Brink towers over the 5-foot-9 Sydel. The two have a great time on the show discussion all kinds of topics like Brink’s insane engagement ring, as well as having fun crushing some dances together.

Cameron Brink, Sydel Curry, Sydel Curry-Lee
Brink and Sydel have a close relationship. / Cameron Brink/Instagram

With her third child due sometime in May, Sydel headed to Cabo San Lucas for a good time where she said, “what a couple of virgin piña coladas and sun does for the soul 💚🌴✅” and posted herself in a bikini showing off the full baby bump and looking fantastic.

It’s great to see the soon-to-be mom of three getting some literal time in the sun while big bro is shining on the basketball court. Soon she can ditch those virgin drinks and enjoy some wine again with Ayesha Curry.

Sydel Curry and Ayesha Curry
Sydel with Ayesha Curry / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

