Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shows off baby bump on Cabo vacation
While big bro Stephen Curry is doing his thing for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs, his sister Sydel Curry is off in Mexico having a relaxing vacation before she has her third child with Phoenix Suns player Damion Lee.
The 30-year-old Sydel is one of three kids to Dell and Sonya Curry with brothers Steph, 37 and Seth, 34. She’s married to Steph’s former Warriors teammate Lee since 2018 and has son Daxon, who was born in 2021, and daughter Daryn, born in 2023.
RELATED: Cameron Brink makes a surprise cameo in Sydel Curry-Lee’s baby bump selfie
She’s also the co-host with her god-sibling and Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink on the “Straight to Cam” podcast where the 6-foot-4 Brink towers over the 5-foot-9 Sydel. The two have a great time on the show discussion all kinds of topics like Brink’s insane engagement ring, as well as having fun crushing some dances together.
With her third child due sometime in May, Sydel headed to Cabo San Lucas for a good time where she said, “what a couple of virgin piña coladas and sun does for the soul 💚🌴✅” and posted herself in a bikini showing off the full baby bump and looking fantastic.
It’s great to see the soon-to-be mom of three getting some literal time in the sun while big bro is shining on the basketball court. Soon she can ditch those virgin drinks and enjoy some wine again with Ayesha Curry.
