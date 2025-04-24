Ayesha Curry sends hubby Stephen 2-word message before Warriors-Rockets game
After the Golden State Warriors (No. 7 seed) upset the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets 95-85 in Game 1 of the first-round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, they look to keep that win streak going in Game 2.
Warriors star Steph Curry played a huge role in Golden State taking a 1-0 series lead, scoring 31 points at the Toyota Center in enemy territory. During the first quarter of Game 2 on April 23, the four-time NBA champion became the 11th player in league history to eclipse 4,000 career points in the playoffs.
Cheering for Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday night, the point guard's wife, Ayesha Curry. The couple, married since 2011, share four children together, Riley, 12, who looked so grown up during the Play-In Tournament, Ryan, 9, and sons Canon, 6, and Caius, 11 months.
When the Warriors-Rockets series returns to San Francisco for Game 3 and Game 4, fans can expect to see the 36-year-old cookbook author at the Chase Center. With Golden State on the road, Ayesha is tuning in on TV to see her husband get into playoff mode.
Before Game 2 started, Ayesha made sure Steph felt the love by tagging him in a post on her Instagram Stories.
She swooned over his entire pregame fit and wrote, "Goodness gracious" with a series of emojis.
While the Warriors struggled early against Houston in Game 2, hopefully Curry and Co. turn up in the second half and Golden State can return to the Bay Area with a 2-0 series lead.
