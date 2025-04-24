Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors were able to pull off a big win in Game 1 against the Houston Rockets, upsetting the second-seeded Rockets with a final score of 95-85 to put them in a prime position when the series heads back to San Francisco for games three and four.
However, they have to make it through Game 2 first, as the Rockets repeating their poor Game 2 performance being an unlikely outcome. Luckily, the Warriors have Steph Curry, one of the greatest playoff performers in the league, who solidified his accomplished playoff career by making NBA history in the first half.
Scoring his first three points of the night, Curry became just the 11th player in NBA history to eclipse 4,000 career points in the playoffs. A list that doesn't even include greats like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, Curry joins Kevin Durant and LeBron James as the only active players to do so.
While Curry captured his first Finals MVP during his latest NBA Championship, he still holds a 27.0 points per game average in the playoffs across 148 games entering Wednesday night's contest. A player who has had several career-defining moments in the playoffs, perhaps his biggest playoff accomplishment could be ahead of him as he tries for another title.
Regardless of whether Golden State captures the win Wednesday, the series heads to San Francisco with Game 3 tipping off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
