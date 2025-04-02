Travis Kelce calls Jason ‘weirdo’ after meeting bro’s new baby girl for first time
Travis Kelce didn’t meet his new niece until on the “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.
Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce announced the birth of their fourth daughter on Tuesday in an adorable Instagram post: “Whoop, there she is! Finley “Finn” Anne Kelce.”
While the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis and his former Philadelphia Eagles star and current NFL ESPN analyst brother did their joint podcast, Jason asked Travis if he wanted to meet his niece.
“Yes, I want to see my new niece, Jason! You only sent one picture,” Travis exclaimed. “You didn’t even tell me what name you picked yet.”
Kylie entered virtually and Uncle Travis got to see more of baby Finnley.
“Hey, little muffin! Look at you,” he said. You hanging out with Mom? Tell Ky I said hello. I’m glad everything’s going great.”
The 35-year-old also learned the baby’s name while on the show, asking if the “tot” was still nameless and Kylie responded:
“We had to fill out birth certificate paperwork. You could technically leave without it, but we wouldn’t remember to fill out the f***ing paperwork.”
Jason added, “Finnley Anne Kelce, we’re calling her Finn,” and Travis called their choice “adorable.”
That’s when the podcast took a turn for the strange as Jason’s humor came out, asking the baby “How was Kylie’s uterus?” Kylie responded, “Too comfy, that’s why we had to evict her."
Travis apologized to Finn, saying “I’m sorry your father’s a weirdo.”
That’s so funny. Congrats to Kylie and Jason Kelce on baby Finn. Here’s the podcast segment below.