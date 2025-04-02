The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce calls Jason ‘weirdo’ after meeting bro’s new baby girl for first time

The Kansas City Chiefs star meets baby Finnley on the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast where he apologizes to her for dad Jason.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with Jason Kelce (center) after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with Jason Kelce (center) after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce didn’t meet his new niece until on the “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce announced the birth of their fourth daughter on Tuesday in an adorable Instagram post: “Whoop, there she is! Finley “Finn” Anne Kelce.”

While the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis and his former Philadelphia Eagles star and current NFL ESPN analyst brother did their joint podcast, Jason asked Travis if he wanted to meet his niece.

“Yes, I want to see my new niece, Jason! You only sent one picture,” Travis exclaimed. “You didn’t even tell me what name you picked yet.”

Kylie entered virtually and Uncle Travis got to see more of baby Finnley.

“Hey, little muffin! Look at you,” he said. You hanging out with Mom? Tell Ky I said hello. I’m glad everything’s going great.” 

Jason and Travis Kelc
Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The 35-year-old also learned the baby’s name while on the show, asking if the “tot” was still nameless and Kylie responded:

 “We had to fill out birth certificate paperwork. You could technically leave without it, but we wouldn’t remember to fill out the f***ing paperwork.” 

Jason added, “Finnley Anne Kelce, we’re calling her Finn,” and Travis called their choice “adorable.”

Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce
Jason Kelce, wife Kylie Kelce, and their three daughters / Kylie Kelce/Instagram

That’s when the podcast took a turn for the strange as Jason’s humor came out, asking the baby “How was Kylie’s uterus?” Kylie responded, “Too comfy, that’s why we had to evict her."

Travis apologized to Finn, saying “I’m sorry your father’s a weirdo.”

That’s so funny. Congrats to Kylie and Jason Kelce on baby Finn. Here’s the podcast segment below.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

