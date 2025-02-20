Jason Kelce net worth: The shocking amount the former Philadelphia Eagle is worth after retirement
Jason Kelce reimagined what it means to be an NFL superstar.
The Cleveland-born athlete became one of the most recognized faces in all of sports — an incredible accomplishment, given that he played center, one of the most overlooked positions in the eyes of fans. Jason also backed up his popularity on the field with his intense play and earned seven Pro Bowl appearances to prove it.
Yet, Jason's career — and financial earnings — climbed to unprecedented levels when he and his younger brother, famed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, launched their "New Heights" podcast. But how much did this grow his wealth?
Here is everything you need to know about Jason Kelce's net worth.
Jason Kelce's net worth
As of 2025, Jason is estimated to be worth $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. A large portion of this pie comes from his 13 years in the NFL as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he played for until he retired from the league in 2024.
When Jason first joined the Eagles in 2011, he signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.1 million. Thanks to his fantastic play, he signed a six-year extension with the team in 2014 that totaled $37.5 million. He then signed three more one-year extensions worth a total of $35 million.
Jason's success on the field was impossible to ignore.
Aside from being a member of the Eagles Super Bowl LII winning team, he also played a huge factor in one of the NFL's most famous plays — the "Tush Push" — which has since become a staple term in the league.
Endorsements were another factor in Jason's net worth.
While an exact figure is Unknown, the retired star had deals with major brands like Tide, Campbell's Soup, and Old Spice that greatly added to his fruitful earnings.
However, none of Jason's NFL or endorsement earnings match what he would make in retirement when he and Travis started podcasting in 2022. The "New Heights" show was an instant success and was purchased by Amazon in 2024 for a whopping $100 million.
On top of that, Jason's popularity landed him an analyst role with ESPN.
In April 2024 he signed a three-year deal worth $24 million, where he has a marquee role on the NFL's Monday Night Football broadcast. Jason revealed in the fall of 2024 that ESPN had also given him a late-night program.
Jason's meteoric rise in the NFL, his immense popularity leading to major accomplishments outside of football, all while playing as an offensive lineman, is a journey unlike any other.
