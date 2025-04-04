Trey McBride's girlfriend Lauren Ranson gushes over record-setting Cardinals deal
The month of April is off to a hot start for Arizona Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride. On Thursday, April 3, it was announced that McBride and the Cardinals agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract extension.
The deal includes roughly $43 million in guaranteed money and his $19 million average annual value (AAV) surpasses Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce to make McBride the highest-paid tight end in NFL history.
While McBride was ecstatic about the new deal, another person who couldn't contain their excitement was his girlfriend Lauren Ranson.
Lauren took to social media after the deal went public to share her reaction to the news.
"[Four] more years in the desert," she wrote with a cactus and cowboy emoji. "So proud of [you, Trey McBride]."
Last season, McBride had a career-best year with 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns. The former John Mackey Award winner and second-round pick out of Colorado State was named to the first Pro Bowl of his career.
Now, he will enter the 2024 campaign with added pressure to live up to the massive deal.
Lauren is a fellow Colorado State University graduate and the couple met while Trey was starring for the Rams. She majored in apparel merchandising and design at CSU.
Her grandfather is legendary basketball coach Jim Ranson, who is a member of the Colorado State Athletics Hall of Fame. Ranson, who made a name for himself at Pueblo Central High School, had the court dedicated in his honor.
Now that McBride is penciled in for the next four years in Arizona, it will be exciting to see how the couple continues to grow together.