49ers QB Brock Purdy posts awkward 'fishing' photo with wife Jenna amid contract rift
While Brock Purdy waits for the San Francisco 49ers to figure out the terms of a contract extension, he certainly has time to go fishing.
Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick (262nd) of the 2022 NFL draft out of Iowa State, made a base salary of $985,000 last season, and is slated to make just $1.1 million in 2025. There’s a ton more college athletes who are making more than him with NIL, which is crazy to think about as Purdy was literally one play away from winning a Super Bowl in 2024.
RELATED: 49ers QB Brock Purdy's NFL salary is mind-blowing vs. Deshaun Watson's deal
While last season was a nightmare for Purdy and the 49ers with a 6-11 record, there were a ton of injuries that contributed to that. The 49ers have gotten rid of some hefty contracts this offseason to make room for a Purdy deal.
While he waits, Purdy joined his 49ers teammates in Mexico where he took an awkward photo on a boat looking like someone’s nerdy little brother. He also found time to spend with wife Jenna Purdy in an adorable couple’s vacation to Arizona, and then off to the Turks and Caicos Islands where he had an epic photobomb of Jenna.
He also posted an awkward photo of her for a fishing trip with her while promoting his Toyota brand deal.
Those are some short shorts, too. Maybe he was fishing for some compliments from Jenna?
Hey, at least he caught some fish.
RELATED: Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna posts corny Valentine’s Day card perfect for 49ers QB
Now, he and his wife of one year just hope he hooks a good contract — soon.