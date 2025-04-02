The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bills QB Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld lug suitcases in airport like rest of us

The reigning NFL MVP might be making $250 million guaranteed, but he and his movie star fiancée are regular folks hauling their luggage through the terminal.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen is making most fiancés look bad. And most dudes aren't rolling around with an added $250 million in their bank account.

Most likely rolling back from Mexico City for fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's big "Sinners" world premiere alongside "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan and acclaimed director Ryan Coogler posing in an epic selfie, where the NFL power couple going after the No. 1 ranking held by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift snuck a kiss, the Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback and the "Pitch Perfect" star were spotted lugging their suitcases through an unnamed New York City airport.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / Featureflash

Both the reigning NFL MVP and the "Sinners" seductress were travel casual in loose-fitting athleisure-like fits, with Allen being chivalrous by doing most of the heavy lifting with their three giants suitcases stacked up.

The 28-year-old. ride-or-die BIlls mafia hero made headlines by signing a 6-year extension for $330 million, with $250 million guaranteed. Many NFL pundits believed he could have demanded more, especially given his $55 million per season average is below Dak Prescott's $60 million (4-years, $240 million with $231 million guaranteed.)

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, Nicola Madden
@nicalamadden/Instagram

"It's weird to say this," Allen said in a clip that made the rounds. "But what is $5 million more going to do for my life that I can't already do right now. It's not that crazy to me. I was like, if it has any impact on the cap, let's figure out a way to not do that."

Whether it's for his franchise or his famous fiancée, also 28, Allen always seems like a dude trying to do the right thing.

Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Published
Matthew Graham
