Lions HC Dan Campbell sold out by wife Holly in hatless charming photo
It's hard not to love Dan Campbell.
Even if you don't root for the Detroit Lions, and honestly, outside of the NFC North with rival fanbases getting a free pass, how could you not. The lunch-pail mentality of Campbell has made him and his team one of the most compelling franchises across the NFL.
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell, wife Holly sneak ice cream date during annual NFL meeting
So naturally when the former tight end attended the NFL owners meeting, the 48 year old was going to be a sought-after interview, especially after last season ended in such disappointment losing to the Washington Commanders and QB rookie sensation Jayden Daniels in a colossal upset, only then to lose both of his coordinators to head coaching gigs, including his genius OC 38-year-old Ben Johnson to the hated Chicago Bears.
But the only person that could take him away from his NFL duties was his wife Holly Campbell, who has adorably documented their time together at the swanky Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.
RELATED: Dan Campbell as a real-life cowboy will make Lions fans smile after a rough week
After sneaking away for an ice cream date, the NFL's most adorable couple found time for a beach date as Mrs. Campbell documented in an Instagram post.
"Just enough time for a beach lunch before heading back where we belong💙💙💙," wrote Mrs. Campbell as the NFL owners meetings had finally wrapped.
RELATED: Bills WAG Hailee Steinfeld says three nice things about rivals Kansas City Chiefs
Hatless Dan Campbell is always jarring, but that smile says it all. That is is husband who loves his wife and is loving what he does.
It'll be an interesting return to where the Campbells belong, as DC Aaron Glenn is now the New York Jets head coach. Campbell doesn't call plays on either side of the ball, so being a culture coach will be especially trying as he looks to fill such big shoes.
Luckily he has Holly by his side no matter what.