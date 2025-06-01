Tyrese Haliburton posts 6-word Ben Stiller dagger as forever Knicks enemy cemented
This generation of New York Knicks fans has their Reggie Miller.
After reenacting the Indiana Pacers Hall of Fame icon's choke gesture in what looked to be the winning 3-pointer (which turned out to be the tying bucket), in a colossal collapse by the Knicks in Game 1 that pretty much sealed the fate of the Eastern Conference Finals, Tyrese Haliburton trolled NYC fans one last time, at the expense of outspoken celeb supporter Ben Stiller.
The clutch franchise breakout performer of this year's NBA playoffs, although somehow still disrespected by not winning the ECF MVP, which went to teammate Pascal Siakam, showed up to tonight's Game 6 at home in an all-black funeral fit with a corresponding duffel bag.
The famous comedic actor, director, and producer joked, "Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY."
Well, Haliburton took the bait after eliminating Stiller's favorite team and punching a ticket to the NBA Finals against the heavily-favored Oklahoma City Thunder.
"Nah, was to pack y'all up," Haliburton wrote on X.
Stiller had already gotten into it with outspoken Pacers fan Pat McAfee after the Game 4 brouhaha, betraying "Hoosier Hospitality," and this felt a little too petty from Haliburton.
The Pacers had already had the last laugh for this season, so why go after the "Severance" executive producer from a slight jab before the game even tipped off.
Indy fans like McAfee, and possibly close friend Caitlin Clark, might find it funny. But an entire sports-crazed city that loves not to forget will remember well beyond this series.
Maybe the truly disrespected young NBA star is still peeved he didn't win ECF MVP (second in points and first in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and 3-pointers), which he easily deserved.
Hoosier hospitality be damned.
