Tyrese Haliburton’s gf Jade flexes bachelorette party dress before Pacers Game 6

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, proves she's living her best life before facing the New York Knicks in Game 6.

Emily Bicks

May 27, 2025: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton against the New York Knicks during the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
May 27, 2025: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton against the New York Knicks during the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers failed to eliminate the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Easter Conference Finals. After taking 3-1 series lead, Indiana fell to New York 111-94 on May 29.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who scored a historic triple-down in Game 4, recording 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds, without committing a turnover, went cold in Game 5. He scored eight points with six assists in 32 minutes of play.

The 25-year-old guard told reporters after the game, "We're a resilient group. We always want to respond when things don't go well after a game like that. We understand what the stakes are... We're fine. There's no need to panic or anything."

Haliburton's biggest cheerleader, his girlfriend, Jade Jones, was not at Madison Square Garden to support him after Thursday night's loss.

Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Jones' absence was noticeable as she's attended every game of the ECF series in a proud Pacers fit. Jones, who celebrated her six-year anniversary with Haliburton last month, instead made her way to Miami for one of her best friend's bachelorette party.

Jade Jones, Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones/Instagram

While it's unclear if the former Iowa State Cyclone cheeleader will make it back to New York for Game 6, she's enjoing her girls' trip in South Beach.

Jones showed off her white dress with a quick selfie at RosaNegra in Miami on Friday night.

Jade Jones
@jadeeejones/Instagram

Should the Knicks force a Game 7 and the series returns to Gainbride Fieldhouse, however, fans expect to see Jones back in the building on Monday night.

Published
Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

