Tyrese Haliburton’s gf Jade flexes bachelorette party dress before Pacers Game 6

The Indiana Pacers failed to eliminate the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Easter Conference Finals. After taking 3-1 series lead, Indiana fell to New York 111-94 on May 29.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who scored a historic triple-down in Game 4, recording 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds, without committing a turnover, went cold in Game 5. He scored eight points with six assists in 32 minutes of play.
The 25-year-old guard told reporters after the game, "We're a resilient group. We always want to respond when things don't go well after a game like that. We understand what the stakes are... We're fine. There's no need to panic or anything."
Haliburton's biggest cheerleader, his girlfriend, Jade Jones, was not at Madison Square Garden to support him after Thursday night's loss.
Jones' absence was noticeable as she's attended every game of the ECF series in a proud Pacers fit. Jones, who celebrated her six-year anniversary with Haliburton last month, instead made her way to Miami for one of her best friend's bachelorette party.
While it's unclear if the former Iowa State Cyclone cheeleader will make it back to New York for Game 6, she's enjoing her girls' trip in South Beach.
Jones showed off her white dress with a quick selfie at RosaNegra in Miami on Friday night.
Should the Knicks force a Game 7 and the series returns to Gainbride Fieldhouse, however, fans expect to see Jones back in the building on Monday night.
