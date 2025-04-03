The Athlete Lifestyle logo

UCLA star Lauren Betts applauds ‘pretty’ sister Sienna and her slamming Adidas fit

The younger Betts sister and McDonald’s All-American Game MVP gets the ultimate compliments from big sis.

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) talks to media before the NCAA Woman’s Final Four at Amalie Arena.
Lauren Betts and the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins are still dancing in Final Four for the first time in the women’s NCAA tournament. While Lauren and the team await to play the UConn Huskies on Friday with a trip to the championship game on the line, her younger sister Sienna just had a big moment herself.

The Bruins center Lauren is dominating in her junior season, averaging 20 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game in the regular season. She just had six blocks vs. LSU in the Elite Eight.

While the 6-foot-7 Lauren, 21, is a can’t miss player, her 6-foot-4, 18-year-old high school sister Sienna is as well. Sienna will be attending UCLA, too, next season in what will be scary-good team. Mom was overwhelmed with emotions when Sienna chose her new number.

Sienna Betts
Sienna holding the MVP trophy at the McDonald’s All-American Game / Sienna Betts/Instagram

Sienna just played in the McDonald’s All-American Game as the No. 2 overall recruit in the country in the ESPN rankings (Lauren was No. 1) and won the game’s MVP with 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. The real win, however, was her Adidas fit game and Lauren’s comments. Her sister wrote, “Secondly the first outfit ate,” and then “Firstly you look very pretty.”

Sienna Betts
Sienna Betts/Instagram

That’s some sister love right there. No doubt, Sienna will return the favor and be backing big sister on Friday.

Lauren Bett
Lauren Betts has UCLA in it’s first-ever Final Four. / James Snook-Imagn Images
