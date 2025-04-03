UCLA star Lauren Betts applauds ‘pretty’ sister Sienna and her slamming Adidas fit
Lauren Betts and the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins are still dancing in Final Four for the first time in the women’s NCAA tournament. While Lauren and the team await to play the UConn Huskies on Friday with a trip to the championship game on the line, her younger sister Sienna just had a big moment herself.
The Bruins center Lauren is dominating in her junior season, averaging 20 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game in the regular season. She just had six blocks vs. LSU in the Elite Eight.
While the 6-foot-7 Lauren, 21, is a can’t miss player, her 6-foot-4, 18-year-old high school sister Sienna is as well. Sienna will be attending UCLA, too, next season in what will be scary-good team. Mom was overwhelmed with emotions when Sienna chose her new number.
Sienna just played in the McDonald’s All-American Game as the No. 2 overall recruit in the country in the ESPN rankings (Lauren was No. 1) and won the game’s MVP with 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. The real win, however, was her Adidas fit game and Lauren’s comments. Her sister wrote, “Secondly the first outfit ate,” and then “Firstly you look very pretty.”
That’s some sister love right there. No doubt, Sienna will return the favor and be backing big sister on Friday.