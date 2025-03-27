6-foot-7 UCLA star Lauren Betts is short beside 7-foot-2 little brother Dylan
Lauren Betts isn't a household name to casual sports fans. Yet.
The UCLA Bruins star center has dominated through the first two rounds of the NCAA women's tournament, including 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 assists against the outmatched Richmond Spiders in her last game, who understandably never had an answer, to advance to the Sweet 16.
While other names like UConn's Paige Bueckers, and sadly crosstown-rival USC's JuJu Watkins before her ACL injury get more of the headlines, the 6-foot-7 daughter of her former international pro basketball player father, Andrew, might be the best player in the entire tournament.
Funny enough, amongst her siblings, the former five-star recruit and No. high school player according to ESPN in 2022 is short compared to her 7-foot-2 little brother Dylan, who is an up-and-coming prospect for Cherry Creek High School in Colorado, ironically also the Bruins. (Max Preps might want to slow down on those Wemby comparisons.)
In an adorable siblings photo, 7-foot-2 Dylan towers over her two sisters, the 6-foot-7 Lauren with little sis Sienna looking tiny at 6-foot-4!
Their mom, Michelle, is also tall and played volleyball at Long Beach State, so obviously height runs in the family. Not pictured is their other brother Ashton.
Betts and No.1 seed UCLA takes on the No. 5 seed Ole Miss Rebels, and on the other side of the bracket to reach the Final Four is Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers with Flau'Jae Johnson taking on NC State. Again, more names that get more attention than Betts.
That might change very soon if UCLA keeps on winning.