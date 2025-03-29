UCLA star Lauren Betts’ 5-star sister Sienna joining Bruins, bringing mom to tears
Lauren Betts is making a name for herself and then some in this year's NCAA women's tournament.
Putting on another show in the Sweet 16 against the Ole Miss Rebels with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists, the 6-foot-7 center is carrying the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins on her proverbial back. To put it in perspective, the next-best scorer in the 76-62 win was Kiki Rice with 13 points (to go along with 7 assists, 3 rebounds).
Off the court, it's also a time for celebration as Betts' mom, Michelle, a former Long Beach State volleyball player who won a national championship, shared the great news that the former 5-star recruit and ESPN No. 1 player will not only have her little sister Sienna, ESPN's No. 2 player in this year's class, joining her in Westwood, but that she will also be wearing mom's No. 16.
"Sienna has chosen to wear the number 16," Mrs. Betts wrote on her Instagram post. "And I’m so honored and crying so hard that I can barely breathe. Thank you so much, Sienna. I am so excited for you and I can’t wait to watch you do amazing things! 😍🥰♥️"
Lauren and Sienna's father Andy, who also played at Long Beach State, was a professional basketball player in Europe after getting drafted in the second round by the Charlotte Hornets, as both daughters were born in Spain.
7-foot-2 little brother Dylan is dominating the hardwood as a freshman in Colorado for Cherry Creek High School. Their fourth sibling, Ashton, is still in elementary school.
Next up for big sister is a marquee matchup against the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers, with the major starpower duo of head coach Kim Mulkey and guard (and rapper) Flau'jae Johnson, although Johnson might be hobbled after sitting out the final five minutes of their win against NC State.
Betts will have to be at her best to take them down. Sienna can only root from the stands.