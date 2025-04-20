Vanessa Bryant makes adorable Candace Parker birthday post with Kobe’s daughters
Vanessa Bryant is a huge fan of women’s basketball.
Her husband Kobe Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers legend trained their daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant to be a basketball star and she was “hellbent” on being a UConn Huskies player. After the team won its first championship since 2016 in April, Vanessa had the ultimate Gigi UConn tribute in what would’ve been Gigi’s freshman year if she didn’t pass away with dad in the 2020 helicopter crash.
Vanessa was also seen over the summer with her girls Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris watching Team USA women’s basketball win gold where she shared a heartwarming moment with Sabrina Ionescu and her girls after the game. Vanessa also went with Natalia’s college to a USC Trojans women’s basketball game to watch a then-healthy JuJu Watkins ball and defeat the No. 1 UCLA Bruins.
Kobe was tight with former Los Angeles Sparks WNBA legend Candace Parker. Vanessa has continued their friendship and grown super close to the three-time WNBA champ and basketball great, who even coaches Bianka in basketball.
For Parker’s 39th birthday on Saturday, Vanessa made a sweet post with Bianka and Capri with Parker in a photo while wishing her a happy birthday.
What an adorable photo of the little girls with mom and Candace.
Happy birthday to Candace Parker and thanks to Vanessa for sharing that moment.
